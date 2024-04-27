American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives $93.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMWD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

AMWD stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.73. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after buying an additional 183,336 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 125,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,027,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 106,748 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,017,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

