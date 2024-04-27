Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives C$15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHP.UN shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

TSE CHP.UN opened at C$13.09 on Wednesday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.73, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.44.

(Get Free Report

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.