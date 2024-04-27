Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives C$15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.81.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHP.UN shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CHP.UN
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance
About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.