WNS (NYSE:WNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $64.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. WNS traded as low as $41.04 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 331989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.86.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WNS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WNS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,081,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.04.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

