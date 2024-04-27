Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KTOS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,369.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,538 shares of company stock worth $763,479. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

