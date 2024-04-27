LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $14.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LegalZoom.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

In other LegalZoom.com news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $239,430.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $664,688. 44.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 686.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.02, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.