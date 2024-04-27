NETSTREIT (NTST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.1 %
NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
NETSTREIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 745.45%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
