NETSTREIT (NTST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.1 %

NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 745.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

