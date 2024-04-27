New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 152 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.35% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $25,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 95.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.7% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $135.90 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day moving average of $125.68.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 180.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The business had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

