OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $205,000 in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 51.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth about $176,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -181.82%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

