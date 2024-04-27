T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 189,670 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.61, for a total transaction of $31,031,908.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,861,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,833,103.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $30,965,524.20.

On Monday, April 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $30,836,548.60.

On Friday, April 19th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $27,309,065.94.

On Monday, April 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $27,353,448.72.

On Friday, April 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $27,326,136.24.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85.

On Monday, April 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $30,574,804.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $30,614,634.70.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $30,819,478.30.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $163.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

