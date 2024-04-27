Anne S. Ellefson Sells 600 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $16,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SFST opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

