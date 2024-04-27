ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $36.04

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.04, but opened at $37.46. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 3,199,529 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 465,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 449,017 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,536,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,286,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

