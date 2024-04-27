Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Update

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

QRHC stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 14,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,981,005.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,595,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 366,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 60,396 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

