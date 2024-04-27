Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Grows By 10,800.0%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 10,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ GREEL opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $11.83.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.73%.

