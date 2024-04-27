Sigma Planning Corp Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.