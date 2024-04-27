Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 76,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,847,000. Finally, Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

PTNQ stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

