Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $49,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $200,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.6 %

SFM opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $68.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $499,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

