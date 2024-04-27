Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 5,250.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swvl Price Performance

Swvl stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Swvl has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Swvl alerts:

About Swvl

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.