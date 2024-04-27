Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 1,875.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned 3.31% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.97. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.01% and a negative net margin of 56.56%.

(Get Free Report)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.