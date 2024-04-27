TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,370.00

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,370 ($41.63) and last traded at GBX 3,360 ($41.50), with a volume of 53130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,270 ($40.39).

TBC Bank Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,129.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,911.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at TBC Bank Group

In other news, insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 10,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,237 ($39.98), for a total value of £328,523.13 ($405,784.50). Insiders own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

