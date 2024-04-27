Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up to $35.67

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.67, but opened at $37.00. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 2,850,473 shares trading hands.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 7.9 %
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
