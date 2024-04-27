Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,294,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,871,000 after acquiring an additional 388,473 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 20.8% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,593,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,094,000 after acquiring an additional 792,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,136,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 259,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,090,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 122,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 52.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 548,193 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $448,187.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of UE opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.57. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.60% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

