Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

RBOT stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

