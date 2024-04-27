Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 39.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,734,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,436,000 after purchasing an additional 441,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 18.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 406,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 34.7% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,643,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,878,000 after acquiring an additional 681,396 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleVerify

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.