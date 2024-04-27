Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $9.50 price target on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Materialise’s FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Materialise from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Materialise Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MTLS opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.53 million, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Materialise has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 113,406 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 519,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 139,945 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 413,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 128,350 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Materialise by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 76,180 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Materialise by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 185,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

