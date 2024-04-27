Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Lowered to $11.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 30.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NAVI. StockNews.com lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a current ratio of 12.52. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,781,000 after buying an additional 858,890 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,546,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 156,086 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 115.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 151,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 24.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 541,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 107,543 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

