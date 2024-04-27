Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OPRT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

OPRT opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 7,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Oportun Financial by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

