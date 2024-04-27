Xponance Inc. Purchases 11,912 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.2 %

CNHI opened at $11.40 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNHI

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.