Xponance Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,961,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,103,000 after acquiring an additional 133,746 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 519,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,162,000 after acquiring an additional 121,025 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 183.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after acquiring an additional 315,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 454,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE ALV opened at $122.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Autoliv from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

View Our Latest Report on Autoliv

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.