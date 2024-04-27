Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

AS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amer Sports stock. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

