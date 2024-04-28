Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 19,537 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,537 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

