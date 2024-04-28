Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $636.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $640.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

