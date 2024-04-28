Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 153,504 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,504 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25,862.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,092 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

