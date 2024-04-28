Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW opened at $250.95 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

