Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,494 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

