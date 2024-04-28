Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $37.31 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $38.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

