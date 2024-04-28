Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.18.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $178.40 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

