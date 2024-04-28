Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 91.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $861,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $957,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $103.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average of $104.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

