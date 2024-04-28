Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 235.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,734 shares of company stock worth $17,208,404. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

