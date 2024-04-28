Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 381,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 250.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.