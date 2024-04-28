Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,749 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 59.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.2% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 12,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Stock Up 0.5 %

3M Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $95.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.