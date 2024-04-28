DA Davidson Weighs in on QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QCR in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

QCR Trading Down 2.3 %

QCR stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $944.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.95. QCR has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.