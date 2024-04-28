Roth Capital Weighs in on Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of C$79.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.39 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SVM

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 6.6 %

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$4.52 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.88 and a 1-year high of C$5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$799.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.62.

Insider Transactions at Silvercorp Metals

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$61,053.24. In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.