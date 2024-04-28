Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$42.01 million for the quarter.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.
The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.