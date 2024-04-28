Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yamaha Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:YAMCY opened at $21.06 on Friday. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

