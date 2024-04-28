Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Yamaha Trading Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:YAMCY opened at $21.06 on Friday. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.
Yamaha Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yamaha
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.