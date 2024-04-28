Leggett & Platt (LEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LEG opened at $17.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.17. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -184.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

