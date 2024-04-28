Gartner (IT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Gartner has set its FY 2024 guidance at 10.550- EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IT opened at $448.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.88. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $293.73 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.60.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

