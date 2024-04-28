CVR Partners (UAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.62 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 25.30%.

NYSE:UAN opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76. The company has a market cap of $828.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.29. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $104.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

