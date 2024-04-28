FY2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.77. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$187.50.

TSE:FNV opened at C$167.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 41.21. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$139.19 and a 52-week high of C$217.70. The firm has a market cap of C$32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$156.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$156.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. In other news, Director Paul Brink sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.33, for a total value of C$364,221.50. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. Insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

