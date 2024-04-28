FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.05. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNR. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$184.50.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$171.25 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The stock has a market cap of C$109.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$175.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$165.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

