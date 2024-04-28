Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Shares of FMS opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 66,864 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 484,998 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 202,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.